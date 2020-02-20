Zacks: YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned YayYo an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of YayYo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

YayYo stock remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday. YayYo has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

