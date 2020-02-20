ZB Token Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $149.62 million and approximately $41.47 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00048922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00492583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.60 or 0.06712035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00069583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027264 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001403 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

