ZB (ZB) 1-Day Volume Hits $216.73 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. In the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.02992139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00228974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00145618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 381.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

