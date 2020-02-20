Zebra Technologies’ (ZBRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.63.

ZBRA opened at $240.50 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $166.15 and a one year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

