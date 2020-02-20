Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading 123.9% Higher Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 123.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $543,497.00 and $1,095.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.79 or 0.03035580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00227963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00144606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.