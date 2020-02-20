Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) COO Sells $2,556,679.68 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) COO John T. Keiser sold 28,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,556,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 5,120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.