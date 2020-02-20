Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.76.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $94.89.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $139,342.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,647.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,073 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,205,000 after buying an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

