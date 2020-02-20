Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 24,370 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 1.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $51,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 764,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,048. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -344.85 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

