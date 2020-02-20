Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 98,485 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,485 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance accounts for 0.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $23,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 43,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $1,752,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $542,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,848.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,720 shares of company stock worth $24,518,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 89,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,894. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $833.77 million, a P/E ratio of 190.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

