Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.34. The company had a trading volume of 821,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

