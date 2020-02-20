Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $105.29. 11,285,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $967,752.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 306,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,743,142.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,025 shares of company stock valued at $25,340,733.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

