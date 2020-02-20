Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 3.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $90,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,998 shares of company stock valued at $36,475,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $352.94. 1,948,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.34, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.