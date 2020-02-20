Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,005 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tilray by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 7,500,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,576. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,219 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

