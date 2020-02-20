Zippie Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $45.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zippie token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and YoBit. Zippie has a market cap of $627,893.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zippie Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

