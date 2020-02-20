ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.2-52.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.58 EPS.

ZIXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.15.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. ZIX has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

In other ZIX news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

