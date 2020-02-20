Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87, 660,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,417,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zosano Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

The stock has a market cap of $14.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

