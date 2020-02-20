Zotefoams’ (ZTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:ZTF opened at GBX 395.50 ($5.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.14 million and a PE ratio of 22.99. Zotefoams has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 423.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 447.97.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

