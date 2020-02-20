Zotefoams’ (ZTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:ZTF opened at GBX 395.50 ($5.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.14 million and a PE ratio of 22.99. Zotefoams has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 423.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 447.97.
Zotefoams Company Profile
