ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and $100,678.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00018712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03159792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00148556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.