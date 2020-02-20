ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 287,016 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. 1,059,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,262. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 22.07%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.