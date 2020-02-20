Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CAO Jeffrey Buckley Sells 4,304 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $39,513.54.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 47,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,996,382. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynga by 65.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

