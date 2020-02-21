-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SEEL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Raj Mehra acquired 133,333 shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,999.69. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 122,086 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.