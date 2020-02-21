$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 914,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,318,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,922 shares of company stock worth $16,187,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,603 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 158,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 73,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 44,736 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 48,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 73,984,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,589,137. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

