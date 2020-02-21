$0.27 EPS Expected for XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XP.

A number of research firms have commented on XP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of XP stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. 1,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,492. XP has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

