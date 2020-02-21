-$1.16 EPS Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.62) and the highest is ($0.75). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.95) to ($3.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.68) to ($4.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 7.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $161.17. 183,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,332. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.29. argenx has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $169.50.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

