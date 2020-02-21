$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.95. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Shares of NYSE:DRI remained flat at $$120.68 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,700. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

