10,288 Shares in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chiasma by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chiasma from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chiasma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ:CHMA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,738. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Chiasma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $191.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.16.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

