$115.34 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will post sales of $115.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.98 million and the lowest is $110.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $129.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $448.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.65 million to $512.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $501.17 million, with estimates ranging from $445.59 million to $530.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE SRC opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.41. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

