1,400 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $168.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.