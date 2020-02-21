$15.27 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post $15.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.24 million and the highest is $15.29 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported sales of $14.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $59.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.06 million to $59.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $64.06 million, with estimates ranging from $62.98 million to $65.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMRK shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,573 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMRK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.98. 47,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $433.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 257.89%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.