15,260 Shares in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Hallmark Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HALL. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 104.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $317.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.52. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.