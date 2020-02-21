$174.58 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce sales of $174.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.36 million and the lowest is $173.95 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $163.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $711.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $695.87 million to $719.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $753.76 million, with estimates ranging from $700.40 million to $771.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 886,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

