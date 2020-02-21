198,950 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 198,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of NetScout Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,083,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 151,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

