$233.98 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce $233.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.75 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $223.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $933.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.95 million to $937.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $955.00 million, with estimates ranging from $936.23 million to $981.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of DRH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 1,348,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after buying an additional 193,884 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

