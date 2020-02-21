2,975 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124,005 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,827 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 97,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Swann raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,813,792.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,658 shares of company stock worth $9,020,428. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

