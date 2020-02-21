3,197 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

NYSE NEE opened at $277.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $184.56 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.