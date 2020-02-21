360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of 360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.10 ($0.78), approximately 58,106 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.11 ($0.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of $256.27 million and a P/E ratio of 158.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.11 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 248.39, a quick ratio of 248.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, alternative asset investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of alternative assets. The Group actively invests in real estate debt and equity and is expanding its investment universe into public and private equity as well as investing in credit strategies.

