$382.50 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will post $382.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the lowest is $379.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $211.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.78. The company had a trading volume of 68,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $141.79 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $2,687,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 20.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

See Also: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.