$41.44 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce $41.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.11 million and the lowest is $40.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $152.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.10 million to $153.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $185.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $232,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $3,101,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.