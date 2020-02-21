4,273 Shares in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $775.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

