46,555 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WKHS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.81. 923,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $278.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.62. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKHS. ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

