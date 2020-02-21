500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.25

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and traded as low as $6.26. 500.com shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 19,288 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.
500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)
500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.
