500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.25

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and traded as low as $6.26. 500.com shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 19,288 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 500.com during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 500.com by 25.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 500.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 500.com by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 500.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

