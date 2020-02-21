$504.08 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post $504.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.19 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $491.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 527,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,119. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $911.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 202,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 318,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 664,654 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 646,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

