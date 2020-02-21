$528.27 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) will post sales of $528.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $533.31 million. Madison Square Garden posted sales of $517.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.67.

In other Madison Square Garden news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,592.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $1,990,013.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,302 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSG traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $313.24. 235,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.12 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $247.57 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

