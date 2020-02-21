5,350 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Snap-on makes up approximately 1.0% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $159.95 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.12 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.