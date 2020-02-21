$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) to post sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.60 million. Synlogic reported sales of $110,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 472.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synlogic.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 728,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,597. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

