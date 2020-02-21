$660.69 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will post $660.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $667.00 million and the lowest is $652.40 million. Mattel reported sales of $689.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 4,557,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after purchasing an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 85,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

