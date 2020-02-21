$664.31 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will announce sales of $664.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $653.40 million to $693.00 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $869.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

TGI opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Triumph Group by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Triumph Group by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

