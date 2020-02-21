$692.49 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will post sales of $692.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the lowest is $680.44 million. Teradyne posted sales of $494.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after buying an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after buying an additional 114,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TER traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,009. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

