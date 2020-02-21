$726.66 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post sales of $726.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.90 million and the lowest is $720.10 million. Endo International reported sales of $786.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endo International.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

ENDP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. 6,359,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,042. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.48. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Endo International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 43,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

