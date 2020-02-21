8,227 Shares in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 466.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84.

